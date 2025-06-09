Col Gridley Gravesite Wreath Laying

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. David MacPhail lays a wreath at the grave site of Col. Richard Gridley, the first Chief of Engineers. Gridley was appointed this role by Gen. George Washington on June 16th, 1775. This also marks the "birth" of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.