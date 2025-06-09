Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col Gridley Gravesite Wreath Laying

    CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. David MacPhail lays a wreath at the grave site of Col. Richard Gridley, the first Chief of Engineers. Gridley was appointed this role by Gen. George Washington on June 16th, 1775. This also marks the "birth" of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 10:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967570
    VIRIN: 250620-A-A1420-1001
    Filename: DOD_111089537
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    USACE
    History & Heritage
    USACE250

