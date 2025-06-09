Col Gridley Gravesite Wreath Laying

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. David MacPhail lays a wreath at the grave site of Col. Richard Gridley, the first Chief of Engineers. Gridley was appointed this role by Gen. George Washington on June 16th, 1775. This also marks the "birth" of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
