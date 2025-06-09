The 64th annual Interservice Marksmanship Rifle Championship: Action Carbine and SAT B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members compete in an action carbine match on the Ironman Range, and the Small Arms Tactical Range for the 64th Annual Interservice Rifle Championship at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, June 12, 2025. The ISRC consists of multiple disciplines of rifle competition including a high-power 1,000 aggregate match, a high-power long-range match, a quantified performance, a gas gun match and a practical competition shooting league action carbine match. The competition brings together the top shooters from Interservice Marksmanship teams to test their skills from precision marksmanship to dynamic multi-gun stages. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)