    The 64th annual Interservice Marksmanship Rifle Championship: Action Carbine and SAT B-Roll

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. service members compete in an action carbine match on the Ironman Range, and the Small Arms Tactical Range for the 64th Annual Interservice Rifle Championship at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, June 12, 2025. The ISRC consists of multiple disciplines of rifle competition including a high-power 1,000 aggregate match, a high-power long-range match, a quantified performance, a gas gun match and a practical competition shooting league action carbine match. The competition brings together the top shooters from Interservice Marksmanship teams to test their skills from precision marksmanship to dynamic multi-gun stages. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 10:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967567
    VIRIN: 250612-M-HK323-1001
    Filename: DOD_111089437
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    range
    USMC
    Shooting Competition
    Interservice Rifle Competition
    MCBQ

