    BALTOPS 25

    CAMP TURZII, ROMANIA

    06.18.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Reel of the 731st Expeditionary Attack Squadron participated in exercise BALTOPS 25, an annual maritime-focused exercise designed to enhance flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 07:30
    Location: CAMP TURZII, RO

    BALTOPS 25, MQ-9, 731st EATKS, NATO, WeAreNATO, Ready Forces

