31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Aviano Air Base land on a runway and unload cargo before the start of Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Turkey, June 18, 2025. AE 25 strengthens USAFE-AFAFRICA’s ability to counter anti-access/area denial threats, enabling U.S. forces to refine joint tactics and sustain air superiority against emerging adversary capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)