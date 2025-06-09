Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25

    KONYA, TURKEY

    06.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Aviano Air Base land on a runway and unload cargo before the start of Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Turkey, June 18, 2025. AE 25 strengthens USAFE-AFAFRICA’s ability to counter anti-access/area denial threats, enabling U.S. forces to refine joint tactics and sustain air superiority against emerging adversary capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 07:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967562
    VIRIN: 250619-F-ZJ681-2001
    Filename: DOD_111089318
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: KONYA, TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    510th FS
    510th FGS
    Anatolian Eagle 25

