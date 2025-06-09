B-Roll of the 731st Expeditionary Attack Squadron participated in exercise BALTOPS 25, an annual maritime-focused exercise designed to enhance flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 06:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967560
|VIRIN:
|250615-F-EX759-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111089287
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|CAMP TURZII, RO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, BALTOPS 25, by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
