    BALTOPS 25

    CAMP TURZII, ROMANIA

    06.15.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano 

    31st Fighter Wing

    B-Roll of footage of the 731st Expeditionary Attack Squadron participating in exercise BALTOPS 25, an annual maritime-focused exercise designed to enhance flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 06:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967559
    VIRIN: 250615-F-EX759-1001
    Filename: DOD_111089285
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CAMP TURZII, RO

    BALTOPS 25, MQ-9, 731st EATKS, NATO, WeAreNATO, Ready Forces

