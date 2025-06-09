Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: 2nd Bn., 1st Marines completes Predator Series 2025

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    06.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, complete participating in Predator Series 2025 at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, May 19 – June 10, 2025. The Predator Series consists of two bilateral exercises between MRF-D and the Australian Defence Force, Predator’s Walk and Predator’s Run, designed to further enhance small unit interoperability and combined arms capabilities in a realistic training environment. (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Lacrimosa (Trailer Beats) published by Atmosphere Music Ltd. / universalproductionmusic.com) (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 06:03
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: 2nd Bn., 1st Marines completes Predator Series 2025, by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Predator Series 25; Predator’s Walk; 2/1; MRF-D 25.3; Australia

