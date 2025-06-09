Khaan Quest Engineer Road Project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of U.S. Army Soldiers 65th Engineer Battalion, 302nd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 412th Engineer Command, construct a road alongside Mongolian Armed Forces assigned to Unit 014, during Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, June 18, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army b-roll by Staff. Sgt. Christopher D Stelter)