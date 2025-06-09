Khaan Quest Engineer Road Project

B-Roll of U.S. Army Soldiers 65th Engineer Battalion, 302nd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 412th Engineer Command, construct a road alongside Mongolian Armed Forces assigned to Unit 014, during Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, June 18, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army b-roll by Staff. Sgt. Christopher D Stelter)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 05:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967557
|VIRIN:
|250618-A-LQ427-7944
|Filename:
|DOD_111089214
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
