    MRF-D 25.3: Predator Series 2025 final video intro

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    06.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    The Predator Series consists of two bilateral exercises between MRF-D and the Australian Defence Force, Predator’s Walk and Predator’s Run, designed to further enhance small unit interoperability and combined arms capabilities in a realistic training environment, conducted at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, May 19 – June 10, 2025. (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Lacrimosa (Trailer Beats) published by Atmosphere Music Ltd. / universalproductionmusic.com) (U.S. Marine Corps video animation by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 05:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967556
    VIRIN: 250612-M-LU593-1002
    Filename: DOD_111089092
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

