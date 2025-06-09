The Predator Series consists of two bilateral exercises between MRF-D and the Australian Defence Force, Predator’s Walk and Predator’s Run, designed to further enhance small unit interoperability and combined arms capabilities in a realistic training environment, conducted at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, May 19 – June 10, 2025. (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Lacrimosa (Trailer Beats) published by Atmosphere Music Ltd. / universalproductionmusic.com) (U.S. Marine Corps video animation by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 05:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967556
|VIRIN:
|250612-M-LU593-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111089092
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 25.3: Predator Series 2025 final video intro, by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.