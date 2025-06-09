23d ATF Expeditionary Skills Exercise B-Roll

Airmen from the 23d Air Task Force conduct a two-phase expeditionary exercise at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 7–19. The training sharpens base-protection skills, logistics management, TCCC and command and control procedures in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd. Lt. Jason Pannell)
23d Air Task Force Conducts First Deployment Exercise at Fort Bliss
