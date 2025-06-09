Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Base Guam storekeeper conducts procurement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    06.17.2025

    Video by Seaman Braelynn Greene 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    A member of the U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam team works on procurement while at the base on June 18, 2025. Established in November 2023, Base Guam strengthens the U.S. Coast Guard's presence and logistical capabilities in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Braelynn Greene)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 20:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967552
    VIRIN: 250618-G-GT199-5854
    Filename: DOD_111088817
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mission support
    PRESS
    DCMS
    Base Guam
    storekepper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download