    C-130s and KC-135s take off during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules and KC-135 Stratotankers take off from the flight line during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Joint-Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 13, 2025. In addition to aircrew, RF-A provides training for deployed maintenance and support personnel in sustainment of large-force deployed air operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 16:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967549
    VIRIN: 250613-F-FV598-2002
    Filename: DOD_111088746
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US

    PACAF
    Red Flag-Alaska
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    contentcollectionweek
    RF-A 25-2

