Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12CAB Soldiers conduct simulated MEDEVAC hoist training with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    K HILL, HUNGARY

    06.19.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a simulated hoist of a casualty during medical evacuation training as part of Exercise Saber Guardian 25, K Hill, Hungary, June 19, 2025. The training focuses on evaluating proper hoist evacuation techniques in environments where landing is not possible, enhancing the unit’s capability to deliver timely and effective medical support in austere conditions. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jacob Connor and Spc. Sar Paw)
    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.



    Shot lIst:
    00;05;00- Title Card
    00;05;01-00;50;12- A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter lands
    00;50;13-05;30;02- Soldiers conduct simulated hoist of a casualty
    END

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 17:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967546
    VIRIN: 250619-A-GV482-1019
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_111088718
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: K HILL, HU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12CAB Soldiers conduct simulated MEDEVAC hoist training with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCORPS
    12CAB
    SaberGuardian
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download