U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a simulated hoist of a casualty during medical evacuation training as part of Exercise Saber Guardian 25, K Hill, Hungary, June 19, 2025. The training focuses on evaluating proper hoist evacuation techniques in environments where landing is not possible, enhancing the unit’s capability to deliver timely and effective medical support in austere conditions. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jacob Connor and Spc. Sar Paw)
Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.
Shot lIst:
00;05;00- Title Card
00;05;01-00;50;12- A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter lands
00;50;13-05;30;02- Soldiers conduct simulated hoist of a casualty
END
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2025 17:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967546
|VIRIN:
|250619-A-GV482-1019
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_111088718
|Length:
|00:05:30
|Location:
|K HILL, HU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 12CAB Soldiers conduct simulated MEDEVAC hoist training with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.