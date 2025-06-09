U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 conduct flight operations near Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 18, 2025. VMGR-252 conducted surge operations to demonstrate their ability to launch and recover multiple divisions of aircraft concurrently. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2025 18:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967542
|VIRIN:
|250618-M-OV696-2001
|PIN:
|2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111088636
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, VMGR-252 conducts surge operations (B-roll), by LCpl Bryan Giraldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.