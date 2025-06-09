Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMGR-252 conducts surge operations (B-roll)

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 conduct flight operations near Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 18, 2025. VMGR-252 conducted surge operations to demonstrate their ability to launch and recover multiple divisions of aircraft concurrently. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 18:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967542
    VIRIN: 250618-M-OV696-2001
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_111088636
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMGR-252 conducts surge operations (B-roll), by LCpl Bryan Giraldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    CAS
    aviation
    2D MAW
    Elephant Walk
    USMCNews

