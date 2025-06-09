Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. ARMY BASIC AIRBORNE COURSE (T-11 Jump from C-17)

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines attached to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, conduct a static line jump from a C-17 cargo aircraft during jump week at the Basic Airborne Course onto Fryar Drop Zone, at Fort Benning, Georgia, June 11, 2025. Basic Airborne Course is a three-week course where soldiers from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces are trained in basic paratrooper techniques. It focuses on developing leadership, self-confidence, and aggression through physical and mental conditioning, preparing soldiers for parachute operations in combat. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967538
    VIRIN: 250611-A-CG814-1001
    Filename: DOD_111088583
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. ARMY BASIC AIRBORNE COURSE (T-11 Jump from C-17), by SSG Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airborne operations
    Fort Benning
    Airborne
    military training
    U.S. Army
    Military Training, Basic Airborne Course

