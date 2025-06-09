U.S. ARMY BASIC AIRBORNE COURSE (T-11 Jump from C-17)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines attached to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, conduct a static line jump from a C-17 cargo aircraft during jump week at the Basic Airborne Course onto Fryar Drop Zone, at Fort Benning, Georgia, June 11, 2025. Basic Airborne Course is a three-week course where soldiers from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces are trained in basic paratrooper techniques. It focuses on developing leadership, self-confidence, and aggression through physical and mental conditioning, preparing soldiers for parachute operations in combat. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner)