U.S. Army Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines attached to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, conduct a static line jump from a C-17 cargo aircraft during jump week at the Basic Airborne Course onto Fryar Drop Zone, at Fort Benning, Georgia, June 11, 2025. Basic Airborne Course is a three-week course where soldiers from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces are trained in basic paratrooper techniques. It focuses on developing leadership, self-confidence, and aggression through physical and mental conditioning, preparing soldiers for parachute operations in combat. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2025 12:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967538
|VIRIN:
|250611-A-CG814-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111088583
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. ARMY BASIC AIRBORNE COURSE (T-11 Jump from C-17), by SSG Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.