    B-ROLL: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 25.3 conduct simulated non-combatant evacuation operations

    DARWIN, AUSTRALIA

    06.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Keegan Jones 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 conduct non-combatant evacuation operations during an integration check at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, June 15, 2025. The integration check ensures the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force is prepared to conduct crisis response operations in support of U.S. Department of State objectives and partner nation governments anywhere, anytime. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keegan Jones)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 05:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967530
    VIRIN: 250614-M-EX118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111088328
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: DARWIN, AU

    Marines, EOTG, MRF-D 25.3, VMM-363, EmbassyReinforcement, AirInsert

