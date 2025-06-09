B-ROLL: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 25.3 conduct simulated non-combatant evacuation operations

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 conduct non-combatant evacuation operations during an integration check at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, June 15, 2025. The integration check ensures the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force is prepared to conduct crisis response operations in support of U.S. Department of State objectives and partner nation governments anywhere, anytime. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keegan Jones)
|06.15.2025
|06.20.2025 05:30
|B-Roll
|967530
|250614-M-EX118-1001
|DOD_111088328
|00:04:00
|DARWIN, AU
|0
|0
