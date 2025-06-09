B-ROLL: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 25.3 conduct an air insert into a simulated embassy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967529" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 25.3, conduct an air insert into a simulated embassy in an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, MRF-D 25.3, during an integration check at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, June 14, 2025. The integration check ensures the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force is prepared to conduct crisis response operations in support of U.S. Department of State objectives and partner nation governments anywhere, anytime. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keegan Jones)