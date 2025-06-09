U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, I Marine Expeditionary Force Forward, and Philippine Marines with 3rd Brigade participate in a close distance range subject matter expert exchange during KAMANDAG 9 at Oyster Bay, Palawan, Philippines, June 12, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)
|06.12.2025
|06.20.2025 05:30
|B-Roll
|967528
|250612-M-LQ016-1001
|DOD_111088313
|00:03:05
|PALAWAN, PH
|2
|2
This work, KAMANDAG 9 B-Roll: MRF-D 25.3 and PMC participate in a range SMEE, by Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
