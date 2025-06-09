Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines conduct a simulated embassy reinforcement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DARWIN, AUSTRALIA

    06.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Keegan Jones 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 reinforce a simulated embassy during an integration check at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, June 15, 2025. The integration check ensures the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force is prepared to conduct crisis response operations in support of U.S. Department of State objectives and partner nation governments anywhere, anytime. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keegan Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 05:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967526
    VIRIN: 250616-M-EX118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111088293
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: DARWIN, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines conduct a simulated embassy reinforcement, by Cpl Keegan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines, EOTG, MRF-D 25.3, VMM-363, EmbassyReinforcement, AirInsert

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download