The Betsy Ross House hosted a flag retirement ceremony during the Army 250th Birthday celebrations in Philadelphia June 14, 2025. The Army executed several outreach events to enhance public awareness of the Army’s mission and to help the community celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday. The Army was born in Philadelphia, and the Army recognizes the support and sacrifices the city has provided for 250 years in support of freedom.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 21:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967517
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-OE370-5127
|Filename:
|DOD_111088092
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Flag retirement ceremony at the Betsy Ross House, by SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
