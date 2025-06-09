Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Soldiers run for fun in Philly during Army 250th Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion and Nate Boyer, a former special operations soldier and NFL player, return to the "Rocky Steps" at the Philadelphia Museum of Art after a fun run during the Army 250th Birthday celebrations in Philadelphia June 14, 2025. The Army executed several outreach events to enhance public awareness of the Army’s mission and to help the community celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday. The Army was born in Philadelphia, and the Army recognizes the support and sacrifices the city has provided for 250 years in support of freedom.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 21:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967516
    VIRIN: 250614-A-OE370-6974
    Filename: DOD_111088091
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Soldiers run for fun in Philly during Army 250th Birthday, by SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philadelphia
    Nate Boyer
    Rocky Balboa
    Philadeliphia Eagles
    Army 250th Birthday
    This We'll Defend

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download