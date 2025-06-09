Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    [Kaahn Quest 2025] B-roll of US Soldiers Conduct Convoy Training alongside MAF Peacekeepers

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    B-Roll of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command, conducting a simulated U.N. convoy mission along-side Monglian Armed Forces Soldiers, during Khaan Quest, on June 17, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. U.S. Army Soldiers were provided small arms by the Mongolian Armed Forces to facilitate U.N. training. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army b-roll by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 01:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967513
    VIRIN: 250617-A-PR546-4750
    Filename: DOD_111088003
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, [Kaahn Quest 2025] B-roll of US Soldiers Conduct Convoy Training alongside MAF Peacekeepers, by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KhaanQuest25, Readiness, FreeandOpenIndoPacific, Partnership

