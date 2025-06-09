[Kaahn Quest 2025] B-roll of US Soldiers Conduct Convoy Training alongside MAF Peacekeepers

B-Roll of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command, conducting a simulated U.N. convoy mission along-side Monglian Armed Forces Soldiers, during Khaan Quest, on June 17, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. U.S. Army Soldiers were provided small arms by the Mongolian Armed Forces to facilitate U.N. training. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army b-roll by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2025 01:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967513
|VIRIN:
|250617-A-PR546-4750
|Filename:
|DOD_111088003
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
