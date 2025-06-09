U.S. Marines and Sailors stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar participate in the Stronger Warrior Field Meet at MCAS Miramar, California, June 16, 2025. The Stronger Warrior Field Meet is held to increase morale and foster the warrior spirit in friendly competition between the service members stationed on MCAS Miramar. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
