Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Stronger Warrior Field Meet at MCAS Miramar

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marines and Sailors stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar participate in the Stronger Warrior Field Meet at MCAS Miramar, California, June 16, 2025. The Stronger Warrior Field Meet is held to increase morale and foster the warrior spirit in friendly competition between the service members stationed on MCAS Miramar. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 18:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967506
    VIRIN: 250617-M-QW512-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111087836
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Stronger Warrior Field Meet at MCAS Miramar, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tug of war
    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    Marines
    Tire Flip
    Stronger Warrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download