Naval Medical Forces Pacific honors the 127th Birthday of the Hospital Corps, recognizing more than a century of dedicated service by the men and women who provide critical medical care to Sailors and Marines – from the intensity of the battlefield to vital support at home. These professionals are the frontline of health care, the guardians of wellness, and vital to operational readiness. Their expertise and commitment to health care are fundamental to the strength and success of the warfighters and their families. In this video, hospital corpsmen at NMFP share what inspires them to live by the motto "Semper Fortis" – Always Courageous. Happy birthday, Hospital Corps!
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 18:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967505
|VIRIN:
|250617-N-PU282-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111087835
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Celebrating 127 Years of Navy Hospital Corps: Stories of Healing and Courage, by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
