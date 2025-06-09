Celebrating 127 Years of Navy Hospital Corps: Stories of Healing and Courage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Medical Forces Pacific honors the 127th Birthday of the Hospital Corps, recognizing more than a century of dedicated service by the men and women who provide critical medical care to Sailors and Marines – from the intensity of the battlefield to vital support at home. These professionals are the frontline of health care, the guardians of wellness, and vital to operational readiness. Their expertise and commitment to health care are fundamental to the strength and success of the warfighters and their families. In this video, hospital corpsmen at NMFP share what inspires them to live by the motto "Semper Fortis" – Always Courageous. Happy birthday, Hospital Corps!