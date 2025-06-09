Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating 127 Years of Navy Hospital Corps: Stories of Healing and Courage

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific honors the 127th Birthday of the Hospital Corps, recognizing more than a century of dedicated service by the men and women who provide critical medical care to Sailors and Marines – from the intensity of the battlefield to vital support at home. These professionals are the frontline of health care, the guardians of wellness, and vital to operational readiness. Their expertise and commitment to health care are fundamental to the strength and success of the warfighters and their families. In this video, hospital corpsmen at NMFP share what inspires them to live by the motto "Semper Fortis" – Always Courageous. Happy birthday, Hospital Corps!

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 18:02
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Corpsman
    Navy Medicine
    Hospital Corpsman

