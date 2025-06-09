A UH-60 Black Hawk with the Wisconsin National Guard takes off June 4, 2025, while supporting the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Boss Lift event at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of Boss Lift participants visited areas of Fort McCoy during the event. According to the Wisconsin ESGR, "patriotic employers of Guard and Reserve service members from around the states of Wisconsin and Minnesota were treated to an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift courtesy of the Wisconsin Army National Guard." Wisconsin National Guard aviators and crews flew employers from all around the state. (U.S. Army Video by Scott Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 18:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967504
|VIRIN:
|250604-A-OK556-4439
|Filename:
|DOD_111087824
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, UH-60 Black Hawks support ESGR event at Fort McCoy, Part 3, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.