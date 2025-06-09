Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH-60 Black Hawks support ESGR event at Fort McCoy, Part 2

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A UH-60 Black Hawk with the Wisconsin National Guard takes off June 4, 2025, while supporting the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Boss Lift event at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of Boss Lift participants visited areas of Fort McCoy during the event. According to the Wisconsin ESGR, "patriotic employers of Guard and Reserve service members from around the states of Wisconsin and Minnesota were treated to an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift courtesy of the Wisconsin Army National Guard." Wisconsin National Guard aviators and crews flew employers from all around the state. (U.S. Army Video by Scott Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 17:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967503
    VIRIN: 250604-A-OK556-1753
    Filename: DOD_111087816
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-60 Black Hawks support ESGR event at Fort McCoy, Part 2, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Wisconsin National Guard, Army Reserve, Boss Lift, IMCOM

