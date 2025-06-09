U.S. Marines and Sailors with 1st Marine Logistics Group participate in the 1st Marine Logistics Group change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2025. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel relinquished command of the 1st MLG to Brig. Gen. Omar J. Randall. More than 8,000 Marines and Sailors of various occupational specialties comprise the 1st MLG, accomplishing the six functions of logistics: supply, maintenance, transportation, general engineering, health services, and services, in support of the I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Seaira Moore)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 18:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967500
|VIRIN:
|250618-M-EC090-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111087746
|Length:
|01:04:54
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Marine Logistics Group Change of Command, by Sgt Seaira Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.