U.S. Marines and Sailors with 1st Marine Logistics Group participate in the 1st Marine Logistics Group change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2025. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel relinquished command of the 1st MLG to Brig. Gen. Omar J. Randall. More than 8,000 Marines and Sailors of various occupational specialties comprise the 1st MLG, accomplishing the six functions of logistics: supply, maintenance, transportation, general engineering, health services, and services, in support of the I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Seaira Moore)