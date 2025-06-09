Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Marine Logistics Group Change of Command

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Seaira Moore 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 1st Marine Logistics Group participate in the 1st Marine Logistics Group change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2025. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel relinquished command of the 1st MLG to Brig. Gen. Omar J. Randall. More than 8,000 Marines and Sailors of various occupational specialties comprise the 1st MLG, accomplishing the six functions of logistics: supply, maintenance, transportation, general engineering, health services, and services, in support of the I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Seaira Moore)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 18:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967500
    VIRIN: 250618-M-EC090-1001
    Filename: DOD_111087746
    Length: 01:04:54
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Navy, Sailors, Marines,Change of Command, 1st MLG

