Reserve Emergency Management career fields from components across the nation gather to sharpen wartime readiness during Exercise Honey Badger, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, March 4–14, 2025. Members received lecture-style education before practicing hands on operations, honing critical CBRN reconnaissance and surveillance skills.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 17:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967499
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-YI648-1001
|PIN:
|240011
|Filename:
|DOD_111087745
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ex Honey Badger 2025, by A1C Charlotte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
