Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ex Honey Badger 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Charlotte Taylor 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Reserve Emergency Management career fields from components across the nation gather to sharpen wartime readiness during Exercise Honey Badger, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, March 4–14, 2025. Members received lecture-style education before practicing hands on operations, honing critical CBRN reconnaissance and surveillance skills.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 17:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967499
    VIRIN: 250602-F-YI648-1001
    PIN: 240011
    Filename: DOD_111087745
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ex Honey Badger 2025, by A1C Charlotte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Chemical Warfare
    hill afb
    CBRN (chemical biological radiological nuclear) training
    reserve component
    CBRN CBRNE chemical joint-operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download