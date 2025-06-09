The Heartbeat of BMT - 737th Training Group Drum & Bugle Corps

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967497" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

More than 35,000 new recruits pass through the doors of the Pfingston Reception Center each year to complete Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland, Texas. Only a select few get the opportunity to be part of the tradition of being a member of the 737th Training Group Drum and Bugle Corps. These individuals are hand selected during arrival day of Basic Military Training. In addition to completing all basic training syllabus and training requirements Drum and Bugle Corps members commit to additional training hours for practice throughout their weeks of training. Their extra effort and commitment demonstrate teamwork and the Air Force's core values, service before self. With each Drum and Bugle Corps performance, they honor the long standing tradition of live music at formal military training ceremonies.