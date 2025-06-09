The Heartbeat of BMT - 737th Training Group Drum & Bugle Corps

More than 35,000 new recruits pass through the doors of the Pfingston Reception Center each year to complete Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland, Texas. Only a select few get the opportunity to be part of the tradition of being a member of the 737th Training Group Drum and Bugle Corps. These individuals are hand selected during arrival day of Basic Military Training. In addition to completing all basic training syllabus and training requirements Drum and Bugle Corps members commit to additional training hours for practice throughout their weeks of training. Their extra effort and commitment demonstrate teamwork and the Air Force's core values, service before self. With each Drum and Bugle Corps performance, they honor the long standing tradition of live music at formal military training ceremonies.
