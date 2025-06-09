Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Heartbeat of BMT - 737th Training Group Drum & Bugle Corps

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing

    More than 35,000 new recruits pass through the doors of the Pfingston Reception Center each year to complete Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland, Texas. Only a select few get the opportunity to be part of the tradition of being a member of the 737th Training Group Drum and Bugle Corps. These individuals are hand selected during arrival day of Basic Military Training. In addition to completing all basic training syllabus and training requirements Drum and Bugle Corps members commit to additional training hours for practice throughout their weeks of training. Their extra effort and commitment demonstrate teamwork and the Air Force's core values, service before self. With each Drum and Bugle Corps performance, they honor the long standing tradition of live music at formal military training ceremonies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 08:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967497
    VIRIN: 250618-O-UX606-4711
    Filename: DOD_111087668
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Heartbeat of BMT - 737th Training Group Drum & Bugle Corps, by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    37th Training Wing
    Drum and Bugle Corps
    321st Training Sqaudron
    737 Training Group

