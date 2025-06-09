Oklahoma Guardsmen face-off against drones in survivability exercise

Soldiers assigned to the 45th Infantry Brigade took part in the first of a series of counter-unmanned aircraft exercises at Camp Gruber Training Center on June 12 and 13. This exercise focused on Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th IBCT being forced to avoid, react to, and counter reconnaissance drones and first-person view drones deployed to harass them as they battled opposing force role players.
|06.12.2025
|06.18.2025 16:28
|Video Productions
|967493
|250612-Z-DX255-1749
|DOD_111087525
|00:01:34
|CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
|2
|2
