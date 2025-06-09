Oklahoma Guardsmen face-off against drones in survivability exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 45th Infantry Brigade took part in the first of a series of counter-unmanned aircraft exercises at Camp Gruber Training Center on June 12 and 13. This exercise focused on Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th IBCT being forced to avoid, react to, and counter reconnaissance drones and first-person view drones deployed to harass them as they battled opposing force role players.



CG:

00;08;06-00;12;20

Col. Khalid Hussein

Commander, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team



00;16;13-00;20;12

CW2 Jacob Nelson

UAS Operations Officer, Oklahoma National Guard