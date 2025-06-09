Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oklahoma Guardsmen face-off against drones in survivability exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Spc. Cambrie Cannon and Sgt. Haden Tolbert

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Soldiers assigned to the 45th Infantry Brigade took part in the first of a series of counter-unmanned aircraft exercises at Camp Gruber Training Center on June 12 and 13. This exercise focused on Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th IBCT being forced to avoid, react to, and counter reconnaissance drones and first-person view drones deployed to harass them as they battled opposing force role players. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert and Spc. Cambrie Cannon)

    CG:
    00;08;06-00;12;20
    Col. Khalid Hussein
    Commander, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    00;16;13-00;20;12
    CW2 Jacob Nelson
    UAS Operations Officer, Oklahoma National Guard

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 16:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967491
    VIRIN: 250612-Z-DX255-6029
    Filename: DOD_111087505
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma Guardsmen face-off against drones in survivability exercise, by SPC Cambrie Cannon and SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oklahoma Guardsmen face-off against drones in survivability exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    survivability
    CUAS
    OKGuardUAS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download