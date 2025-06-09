A b-roll video of Cmdr. Eric Bowen, commanding officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, hosting Maj. Gen. Elisabeth Michelsen, deputy chief of staff, operations, NATO JFC Norfolk, during a hangar and P-8A Poseidon aircraft tour at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, June 5, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.) (This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 15:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967487
|VIRIN:
|250605-N-AN659-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111087288
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|KEFLAVíK, IS
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO JFC Norfolk Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Michelson Visits VP-46 in Iceland, by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
