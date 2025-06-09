Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO JFC Norfolk Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Michelson Visits VP-46 in Iceland

    KEFLAVíK, ICELAND

    06.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    A b-roll video of Cmdr. Eric Bowen, commanding officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, hosting Maj. Gen. Elisabeth Michelsen, deputy chief of staff, operations, NATO JFC Norfolk, during a hangar and P-8A Poseidon aircraft tour at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, June 5, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.) (This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 15:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967487
    VIRIN: 250605-N-AN659-2001
    Filename: DOD_111087288
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: KEFLAVíK, IS

    Iceland
    NATO JFC
    VP-46
    Eric Bowen
    Elisabeth Michelsen

