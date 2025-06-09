NATO JFC Norfolk Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Michelson Visits VP-46 in Iceland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A b-roll video of Cmdr. Eric Bowen, commanding officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, hosting Maj. Gen. Elisabeth Michelsen, deputy chief of staff, operations, NATO JFC Norfolk, during a hangar and P-8A Poseidon aircraft tour at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, June 5, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.) (This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)