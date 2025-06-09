B-Roll: EOD and San Diego MAST conduct a simulated bomb extract at the San Diego

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967484" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar respond to a simulated bomb extract exercise at the San Diego International Airport, San Diego, June 3, 2025. The San Diego Fire Department Metro Arson Strike Team, San Diego International Airport personnel and the U.S. Marine Corps held a joint exercise to simulate a real-world response aimed to strengthen their collective capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)