U.S. Marines Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar respond to a simulated bomb extract exercise at the San Diego International Airport, San Diego, June 3, 2025. The San Diego Fire Department Metro Arson Strike Team, San Diego International Airport personnel and the U.S. Marine Corps held a joint exercise to simulate a real-world response aimed to strengthen their collective capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 16:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967484
|VIRIN:
|250603-M-HL316-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111087189
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: EOD and San Diego MAST conduct a simulated bomb extract at the San Diego, by LCpl Jackson Rush, identified by DVIDS
