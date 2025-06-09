Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: EOD and San Diego MAST conduct a simulated bomb extract at the San Diego

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marines Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar respond to a simulated bomb extract exercise at the San Diego International Airport, San Diego, June 3, 2025. The San Diego Fire Department Metro Arson Strike Team, San Diego International Airport personnel and the U.S. Marine Corps held a joint exercise to simulate a real-world response aimed to strengthen their collective capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967484
    VIRIN: 250603-M-HL316-1001
    Filename: DOD_111087189
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: EOD and San Diego MAST conduct a simulated bomb extract at the San Diego, by LCpl Jackson Rush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines, EOD, 3rd MAW, TCV, explosives, San Diego, International Airport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download