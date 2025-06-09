Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen Helping Airmen mentorship in action

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona and Airman Rachel Bates-Jones

    19th Airlift Wing

    Airmen Helping Airmen is more than a mentorship program, it's a community built on connection, growth, and support.
    From monthly icebreakers to quarterly seminars, workshops, and 90-day checkpoints, AHA offers a structured yet personal approach to mentorship. Junior Airmen gain guidance and resources for life and career, while mentors sharpen their leadership skills and give back to the next generation.
    Whether you're looking to grow or help others do the same, AHA ensures no Airman journeys alone.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 15:18
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

    Team Little Rock

