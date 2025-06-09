Staff Sgt. Garrett Butts, an sUAS Drone Operator and Training NCOIC assigned to the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, describes his decision to continue serving as a sUAS drone operator for the U.S. Army and the 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, 18 June, 2025. (U.S. Army video produced by 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 15:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|967480
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-WV576-1071
|Filename:
|DOD_111087115
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, sUAS Drone Training NCOIC- Why Do You Serve, by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.