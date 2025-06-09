Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    sUAS Drone Training NCOIC- Why Do You Serve

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Staff Sgt. Garrett Butts, an sUAS Drone Operator and Training NCOIC assigned to the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, describes his decision to continue serving as a sUAS drone operator for the U.S. Army and the 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, 18 June, 2025. (U.S. Army video produced by 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 15:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 967480
    VIRIN: 250515-A-WV576-1071
    Filename: DOD_111087115
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, sUAS Drone Training NCOIC- Why Do You Serve, by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    service
    drones
    Air Cav
    1st Air Cavalry Brigade
    army250

