Marine Corps Reserve ITX 3-25

U.S. Marines from across Marine Forces Reserve participate in Integrated Training Exercise 3-25 (ITX 3-25), Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 2nd-19th, 2025. ITX is a critical Marine Air-Ground Task Force exercise for the Marine Forces Reserve’s training cycle, confirming unit readiness through live-fire and combined arms integration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)
