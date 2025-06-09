Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250 Army Heritage Run

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers with I Corps, participate in the I Corps Heritage Run at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 18, 2025. The U.S. Army's 250th birthday is the celebration of the sacrifices and achievements men and women have made throughout history. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967470
    VIRIN: 250618-A-FW799-1001
    Filename: DOD_111086927
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250 Army Heritage Run, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

