250 Army Heritage Run

U.S. Army Soldiers with I Corps, participate in the I Corps Heritage Run at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 18, 2025. The U.S. Army's 250th birthday is the celebration of the sacrifices and achievements men and women have made throughout history. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|06.18.2025
|06.18.2025 15:07
|B-Roll
|967470
|250618-A-FW799-1001
|DOD_111086927
|00:00:59
|WASHINGTON, US
|0
|0
