Hegseth, Caine Testify on DOD Budget Before Senate Armed Services Committee Part 1

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth; Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Bryn Woollacott MacDonnell, performing the duties of the Defense Department comptroller, testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a hearing in Washington, June 18, 2025. The Senate is reviewing the Defense Department’s fiscal year 2026 budget and the future years defense program. Part 1 of 2.