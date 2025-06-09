Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hegseth, Caine Testify on DOD Budget Before Senate Armed Services Committee Part 1

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

     Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth; Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Bryn Woollacott MacDonnell, performing the duties of the Defense Department comptroller, testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a hearing in Washington, June 18, 2025. The Senate is reviewing the Defense Department’s fiscal year 2026 budget and the future years defense program. Part 1 of 2.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 14:43
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 967468
    Filename: DOD_111086920
    Length: 01:21:00
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hegseth, Caine Testify on DOD Budget Before Senate Armed Services Committee Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

