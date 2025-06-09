Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1 SOLRS restores fire truck with rare in-house engine swap

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    A social media reel of a 1995 fire truck's engine swap at Hurlburt Field, Florida, created on June 13, 2025. The reel highlights the maintainers’ innovation, readiness and ability to find creative solutions to extend vehicle lifespan while gaining real-world experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 14:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967467
    VIRIN: 250612-F-PO972-1002
    Filename: DOD_111086910
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

    Hurlburt Field
    AFSOC
    engine swap out
    1 SOLRS

