    1 SOLRS restores fire truck with rare in-house engine swap

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Vehicle Management Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing conduct an in-house engine swap on a fire truck at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 28, 2025. The effort extended the truck’s service life and supported flight line readiness while providing valuable hands-on experience for junior maintainers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 14:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967465
    VIRIN: 250612-F-PO972-1001
    Filename: DOD_111086906
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

