U.S. Army Troopers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a brigade run on Fort Hood, Texas, June 18, 2025. The early morning run brought Troopers across the brigade together to promote esprit de corps and pride. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lyca Williams)
