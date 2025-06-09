Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3ABCT Run

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Lyca Williams 

    1st Cavalry Division

    U.S. Army Troopers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a brigade run on Fort Hood, Texas, June 18, 2025. The early morning run brought Troopers across the brigade together to promote esprit de corps and pride. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lyca Williams)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 15:25
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    1st Cavalry Division
    Fort Hood
    Greywolf
    First Team
    Espri De Corps

