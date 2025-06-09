Florida National Guard shows up for National Guard Day in Tallahassee, Fla., March 11, 2025. National Guard Appreciation Day is an annually held event hosted by the Florida National Guard to interact with members of the community.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 13:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967457
|VIRIN:
|250311-F-ZH301-2148
|Filename:
|DOD_111086675
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Service members, community celebrate National Guard Appreciation Day, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.