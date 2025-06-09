Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service members, community celebrate National Guard Appreciation Day

    TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida National Guard shows up for National Guard Day in Tallahassee, Fla., March 11, 2025. National Guard Appreciation Day is an annually held event hosted by the Florida National Guard to interact with members of the community.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 13:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967457
    VIRIN: 250311-F-ZH301-2148
    Filename: DOD_111086675
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, US

    This work, Service members, community celebrate National Guard Appreciation Day, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida National Guard
    National Guard Day

