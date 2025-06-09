video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DoD ManTech Director Keith DeVries explains the importance of advanced manufacturing for the Nation's security.



DoD ManTech invests in American manufacturing research and development to equip our warfighters with the most cutting-edge capabilities available. We need to be ahead of our adversaries in every aspect of defense operations, with the ability to rapidly innovate to fit the requirements of our warfighters wherever their mission takes them.