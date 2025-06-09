DoD ManTech Director Keith DeVries explains the importance of advanced manufacturing for the Nation's security.
DoD ManTech invests in American manufacturing research and development to equip our warfighters with the most cutting-edge capabilities available. We need to be ahead of our adversaries in every aspect of defense operations, with the ability to rapidly innovate to fit the requirements of our warfighters wherever their mission takes them.
