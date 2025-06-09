Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced Manufacturing Bolsters Warfighter Readiness During Joint Exercise in Southern California

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by James Hancock 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division

    Sailors, Marines, Soldiers and Navy engineers converged for a critical demonstration of advanced and digital manufacturing during Joint Exercise Southern California held at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, Calif. from May 5 – May 16, 2025. Advanced and digital manufacturing is bringing warfighters the game-changing capability to rapidly produce mission-critical parts in expeditionary environments.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 14:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967449
    VIRIN: 250509-O-LY586-8528
    PIN: 250509
    Filename: DOD_111086439
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    NAVSEA
    NSWC Corona Division
    innovation
    3D printing
    advanced manufacturing
    Joint Exercise Southern California

