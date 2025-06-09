Advanced Manufacturing Bolsters Warfighter Readiness During Joint Exercise in Southern California

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors, Marines, Soldiers and Navy engineers converged for a critical demonstration of advanced and digital manufacturing during Joint Exercise Southern California held at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, Calif. from May 5 – May 16, 2025. Advanced and digital manufacturing is bringing warfighters the game-changing capability to rapidly produce mission-critical parts in expeditionary environments.