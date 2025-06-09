David Koch, Defense Logistics Agency’s Logistics Research and Development program

David Koch is a member of the Joint Defense Manufacturing Technology Panel, which identifies the shared manufacturing needs of the Armed Services. The JDMTP includes representatives from all Armed Services, the Defense Logistics Agency and Office of the Secretary of Defense - and ex-officio representatives from federal agencies like the Missile Defense Agency, and Departments of Commerce and Energy.
|12.10.2024
|06.18.2025 12:44
|Interviews
