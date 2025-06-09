Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    David Koch, Defense Logistics Agency’s Logistics Research and Development program

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Video by Rebecca Ward 

    DoD Manufacturing Technology Program   

    David Koch is a member of the Joint Defense Manufacturing Technology Panel, which identifies the shared manufacturing needs of the Armed Services. The JDMTP includes representatives from all Armed Services, the Defense Logistics Agency and Office of the Secretary of Defense - and ex-officio representatives from federal agencies like the Missile Defense Agency, and Departments of Commerce and Energy.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 12:44
    Category: Interviews
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Research and Engineering

