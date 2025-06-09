Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City patrol over Atlantic City, NJ and Philadelphia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Crew members from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City conduct a patrol flight over Atlantic City, New Jersey and Philadelphia, June 17, 2025. The flight was conducted with two pilots and a aviation maintance technician. (Video by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 12:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967446
    VIRIN: 250617-G-FN033-2284
    Filename: DOD_111086385
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download