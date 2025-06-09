Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    My Army Hero

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Video by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice and a great-great grandfather became the Army heroes of these two ASC people. Check it out!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 12:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967443
    VIRIN: 250523-A-GN656-2650
    Filename: DOD_111086344
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My Army Hero, by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ASC
    Army 250th Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download