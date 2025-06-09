Steve Recchia, Program Manager for the DoD Manufacturing Innovation Institutes, explains that the initiative allows traditional and non-traditional defense contractors or vendors to submit a white paper directly to his office.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 12:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|967442
|VIRIN:
|241209-O-MF577-1186
|Filename:
|DOD_111086343
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Steve Recchia, Program Manager for the DoD Manufacturing Innovation Institutes, by Rebecca Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
