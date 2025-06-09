Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MNCC | HRSC | Tier 1 Service

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. John Stevens 

    MyNavy Career Center

    MyNavy Career Center's Human Resources Service Center is open 24/7 to help Sailors, Veterans, Retirees, and Families to answer questions and resolve issues with personnel, pay, or transportation. HRSC's courteous, knowledgeable agents can process more than 30 HR transaction types on site at the Tier 1 level.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 11:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 967428
    VIRIN: 250618-N-JO787-4170
    Filename: DOD_111086110
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

    This work, MNCC | HRSC | Tier 1 Service, by LCDR John Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MyNavy Career Center
    MyNavy HR
    Human Resources Service Center
    HR services

